President Donald Trump on Friday officially unveiled his choices for the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission, which will focus on pushing against the 1619 Project from The New York Times Magazine.

The 18-member panel will be chaired by Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, with retired Vanderbilt University professor Carol M. Swain as vice chair. It also includes conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. The commission’s executive director will be Matthew Spalding, Hillsdale Associate Vice President and Dean of Educational Programs.

”The 1776 Committee was formed to advise the President about the core principles of the American founding and how to protect those principles by promoting patriotic education,” Spalding said in a statement, according to Politico. ”The path to a renewed and confident national unity is through a rediscovery of our shared identity rooted in those principles.”

Trump created the commission in an executive order issued last month to ”better enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union.”

