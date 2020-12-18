https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-urges-republicans-fight-over-election-results-promises-big-protest?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump is urging Republicans to fight against the ultimate certification of the 2020 election in Biden’s favor, promising a major protest in the nation’s capitol early next month alongside Congress’s final vote to validate ballots that were cast by electors this week.

Responding to White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro’s recent report pointing to “a coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket,” Trump early on Saturday morning tweeted that it was “statistically impossible [for Trump-Pence] to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

Jan. 6 is the date upon which Congress is set to count and certify the Electoral College’s vote in the 2020 election.

Later on Saturday morning, the president further tweeted that Democratic challenger Joe Biden “lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot,” after which, he argued, conspirators “dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught.”

“Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools!” he continued.

The Electoral College formally voted this week to elect Biden president of the United States. President Trump has not yet conceded the race, citing irregularities and allegations of fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

