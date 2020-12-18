https://www.oann.com/u-s-adding-china-chipmaker-smic-to-economic-blacklist-ross-confirms/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-adding-china-chipmaker-smic-to-economic-blacklist-ross-confirms

December 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is adding dozens of Chinese companies, including the country’s top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist on Friday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday in a broadcast interview, confirming a move first reported by Reuters.

The department was also adding 11 affiliates of SMIC, Ross said in a Fox Business Network interview, to prevent their access to more advanced U.S. technology. It is seen as the latest in President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The post U.S adding China chipmaker SMIC to economic blacklist, Ross confirms first appeared on One America News Network.

