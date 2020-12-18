https://www.oann.com/uk-retail-sales-fell-in-november-as-lockdown-hit-stores/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-retail-sales-fell-in-november-as-lockdown-hit-stores

LONDON (Reuters) – British retail sales fell 3.8% on the month in November when a four-week lockdown in England closed stores selling non-essential goods to the public, official figures showed on Friday.

Compared with a year earlier, sales volumes in November were up 2.4%, the Office for National Statistics said, below the 2.8% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, although the decline in November alone was less than predicted.

