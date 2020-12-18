https://www.oann.com/uks-johnson-summons-ministers-over-new-covid-19-variant-the-telegraph/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uks-johnson-summons-ministers-over-new-covid-19-variant-the-telegraph

December 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called senior ministers to an unscheduled meeting on Friday evening to discuss how to contain a new variant of the coronavirus, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

An emergency toughening of COVID-19 restrictions could be announced as soon as Saturday, the newspaper said.

No one was immediately available for comment in the prime minister’s office.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Chris Reese)

