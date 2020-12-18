https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/18/pearls-clutched-video-of-adorable-little-girl-in-santa-claus-hat-who-knows-how-to-fire-a-gun-triggers-tf-out-of-lefty-rapid-response-directora/

He says this like it’s a bad thing.

And he fooled this editor.

This is the future conservatives want 🎅 pic.twitter.com/fvsuW8q36n — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 17, 2020

Oh no! A little girl knows how to properly and safely fire a gun!

Conservatives want a world where people are trained and armed to defend themselves.

The nerve.

Touché.

Trigger discipline, muzzle discipline, ear protection, accuracy, adorable. — HillJack Ph balanced (@Hilljack) December 18, 2020

Absolutely. It looks glorious. — Michael McLaughlin (@MichaelMcl1970) December 18, 2020

She’s impressive. Understands and follows her safety training, has confidence, obviously proficient, and is having fun. — Herr Prof. Dr. črâîg of ¢rāigš ☧ (@CraigOfCraigs) December 18, 2020

Gotta be someone to hold the line when I’m too old. — Sp.D.–Doctorate of Shit Posting (@cheapoldbstd) December 18, 2020

Right?

Amazing accuracy & good trigger discipline. Nothing not to like here… — The Mulk (@TheMulk_E) December 18, 2020

Yes. Yes it is. — Drew (@drewgrey) December 18, 2020

Word.

She really is!

Nothing beats education and safety at an early age. Learn respect and proper training, then these kids won’t be so careless around weapons. — robert (@sarger01) December 18, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Editor’s note: Thanks to Matthew Foldi for the laugh. Apologies for insinuating he is a ‘Lefty’. -sj

***

