December 18, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen said on Friday it faced a bottleneck in semiconductors and would adjust production.

Production will be adapted at locations in China, North America and Europe, it added.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

