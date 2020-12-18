https://noqreport.com/2020/12/18/voter-fraud-cover-up-four-members-of-the-maricopa-board-of-supervisors-must-be-investigated/

This should have been a straightforward granting of access to the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Maricopa County, Arizona. They were lawfully subpoenaed in an attempt to ascertain if voter fraud took place. But the Maricopa Board of Supervisors declined, saying they are going to fight the subpoena in court.

ARIZONA: The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors: “I’m very disappointed of the subpoenas that were sent…it really shows that they have gone to new lengths…so far out of bounds!” pic.twitter.com/Mx3OxFT3Kf — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) December 18, 2020

ARIZONA: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman: “These subpoenas are unrealistic in their timeframes…There are real Constitutional issues with these subpoenas. I look forward to when we can get some clarification from the court…” pic.twitter.com/DbTsf3pmI6 — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) December 18, 2020

The meeting was loaded with attempts to justify obstructing, but their efforts were disingenuous. The people want to know if voter fraud took place. Many believe it did. Even if only for peace of mind, the Board should have simply and lawfully complied. What are they hiding?

The answer is obvious to anyone but the oblivious. They were almost certainly involved in the massive voter fraud that helped propel former Vice President Joe Biden to “victory” in the important swing state. Otherwise, they would comply with the subpoena. There is no ethical reason to be a conscientious objector in this scenario as many if not most in the county want to know definitively if their votes were subverted by fraud.

According to The Center Square:

In question by Republicans are the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, which saw presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden outpace President Donald Trump by more than 45,000 votes. Many of the disputed ballots would not have closed the gap in legal challenges to the results, or even get Trump close enough to trigger a recount. Lawmakers gave special attention to “federal-only” ballots that allowed a voter without identification to still cast a ballot. Those numbered around 3,000 in Maricopa County.

Their objections over the timeline are bald-faced lies. They had ample time to make the machines available; it would take less than a day to handle to logistics. As far as “constitutional issues,” that is ludicrous prima facie. The true constitutional issue here is that a government body is willfully suppressing information that could determine the validity of a vote that is of paramount importance to the county, state, and nation.

Citizens of Arizona should call for an immediate investigation into the feeble attempt by the Maricopa Board of Supervisors to cover up for voter fraud, a crime they may have participated in directly. This is a travesty.

