Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock hosted the radical Rev. Jeremiah Wright as a guest preacher at his Atlanta church in 2014.

Warnock’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, once the congregation of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., advertised Wright as a guest speaker during “Fall Fire: A Revival Experience,” on Sept. 10, 2014, according to a flyer on Facebook, which was first reported by Fox News.

The Warnock campaign did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but the campaign of Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) excoriated the Baptist preacher for associating with Wright.

“Not only did Raphael Warnock praise Jeremiah Wright’s ‘God Damn America’ sermon, he thought it was so great that he invited him to Ebenezer Baptist to deliver it,” Loeffler’s communications director, Stephen Lawson, told Fox News. “Does Georgia really want a U.S. senator who thinks God should damn America?”

“Not God bless America; God damn America,” Wright said during an infamous 2003 sermon about the Iraq War. The phrase went viral during the 2008 presidential campaign after it was revealed that former President Barack Obama had attended Wright’s church for years. “That’s in the Bible, for killing innocent people. God damn America for treating her citizens as less than human. God damn America as long as she tries to act like she is God and she is supreme.”

Like Wright, Warnock has also faced criticism for radical views he has spoken about from the pulpit. After they passed sweeping tax cuts in 2017, he compared Senate Republicans to King Herod, a tyrant who attempted to kill baby Jesus by slaughtering infants in Bethlehem en masse.

“Herod is on the loose,” Warnock said in the Christmas-season sermon. “Herod is a cynical politician who’s willing to kill children and kill the children’s health program in order to preserve his own wealth and his own power. Hope is in the air, but Herod is on the loose.”

A number of pastors in the black community recently rebuked Warnock for his pro-abortion views. As The Daily Wire reported:

A group of black pastors penned a letter rebuking Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock for what they describe as his “open advocacy of abortion” and urge Warnock “to fight against the systemic racism of abortion.” Twenty-eight black leaders in the Christian community pushed back against Warnock’s hardline abortion views in the letter, including evangelist Alveda King, who is the niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. […] Warnock, whose runoff Senate race in Georgia is under intense national attention for the potential it has to swing the upper chamber to the Democratic Party, has before raised eyebrows among some Christians for comments he has made about Christianity, such as when he described Jesus Christ as “a poor Palestinian prophet” and a “Palestinian peasant.” Warnock also offended some when he compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to former Democratic Alabama Gov. George Wallace during a 2016 sermon that recently resurfaced.

