https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/washington-monument-shut-down-after-visit-covid-positive-official?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The iconic Washington Monument is temporarily shut down following a visit from a government official who subsequently received a positive COVID-19 test, the government said on Friday.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt received the positive test result on Wednesday and was “recently” at the monument some time before that, an Interior Department spokesman told media on Friday.

“A couple of employees” quarantined themselves after Bernhardt’s positive test result “resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure,” the spokesman said.

On its website the National Parks Service says that the monument “will reopen to visitors on Monday, December 21.

