https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-whitmer-uses-santa-to-sell-kids-on-her-coronavirus-message

On Wednesday, just in time for Christmas, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a video of young children asking for answers about the coronavirus from a noted authority: Santa Claus.

In the video, Whitmer showed young children asking about COVID-19 and Santa helping deliver the state’s messaging on combating the virus.

“How can we keep people safe for Christmas?” one child asks Santa.

“What I would suggest to do is what the governor is telling all the people of the great state of Michigan to do,” Santa replies. “Social distance, wash your hands and make sure you wear your mask when you’re outside your home.”

Video and transcript below:

Whitmer: Thank you for joining us. I’m Governor Gretchen Whitmer and I’m really excited to be here with all of you, and I also know someone who’s been really following the rules and making sure that he stays safe and the elves stayed safe. So my special guest is — Santa Claus. Santa: Hello boys and girls, how are you? Whitmer: Does anyone have a question for Santa Claus? Young boy: Santa, do you have to wear a mask? Santa: When I’m in my workshop with all my elves, we all are masked up and social distancing. Two young girls: Hi Santa. Hi Santa. Very young boy: Can we leave out cookies and milk and also some carrots for the reindeer this year? Santa: Yes, please do. Set out carrots and cookies if you can. Very young boy: We’ll also set hand sanitizer if you’re done with the cookies and milk. Whitmer: That was a good suggestion. Very young girl: Excuse me, Santa. Is there coronavirus in the North Pole? Santa: Everyone has been testing negative. We’re still getting tested. I think we’re so far up north that it might not be getting to us, but we’re not gonna take any chances. We’re all gonna mask up. We’re all gonna wash our hands, and we’re all gonna stay six feet apart. Children: Thank you, Santa. Young girl: Hi. How can we keep people safe for Christmas? Santa: What I would suggest to do is what the governor is telling all the people of the great state of Michigan to do. Social distance, wash your hands and make sure you wear your mask when you’re outside your home. Whitmer: And another way to stay safe during the holiday is to stay home, but call your grandparents and your cousins and your family. And it’s the safest way to tell the people you love how much you care about them. This year it has to look a little bit different so we can stay safe. And I appreciate all of you doing your part. Santa, thank you so much for making time for us today. Santa: Let’s hear your best Ho Ho Ho. Whitmer: Ho Ho Ho! Merry Christmas. Santa: Bye, everybody.

As Michigan’s kids gear up for the holiday season, I decided to surprise a few of them with a special guest from the North Pole! pic.twitter.com/aI6qGkrouS — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 16, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

