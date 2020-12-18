https://www.theblaze.com/theblaze-tv/video-2649543998

Cast your vote now for your favorite Candid/Behind the Scenes video of 2020. Here are the four nominees …

SHOCKING: Nancy Pelosi’s “Poop City”

1/4 Black Garrett Live From CHAZ/CHOP! | Louder With Crowder







FIRE IN THE HOE: Phil Robertson’s Trackhoe Bursts Into Flames! | In the Woods with Phil







SCIENCE: Why Transgenders ATTACK! | Louder with Crowder







Vote now!

You can still vote in the following categories:

Best Parody

Best Impression

Best Rebuttal

Want more BlazeTV?



To enjoy more straight talk from BlazeTV’s all-star lineup, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

