https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/18/white-people-dying-will-level-the-playing-field-thread-of-cdc-experts-gives-a-terrifying-peek-into-government-run-healthcare/

The CDC at work.

Imagine being so comfortable talking about old white people dying that you say these things in an interview with The New York Times.

Wow is right.

Wow. In the @nytimes, a doctor explains why the CDC chose to de-emphasize the elderly, even though doing so would’ve saved lives: “Older populations are whiter…Instead of giving add’l health benefits to those who already had them, we can start to level the playing field a bit” pic.twitter.com/J81JdM4vOP — Jason Compson (@JCompson_III) December 18, 2020

Letting old white people die levels the playing fit a bit.

Alrighty.

Oh, it gets worse:

Later in the piece another doctor, named Marc Lipsitch, explains that teachers should not be considered essential workers for the purpose of being given priority vaccines by the CDC because, and I quote, “they are often very white.” pic.twitter.com/FIiEvy6kLD — Jason Compson (@JCompson_III) December 18, 2020

Old people and teachers are ‘often very white’ so we should just let them die.

K.

Wait, not all teachers, just some of them.

A third expert, an economist named Elise Gould, counters Dr. Lipsitch that teachers *should* be prioritized. Why? Because the families they teach are disproportionately “Black and Brown”, and those groups would benefit more than white people. pic.twitter.com/nw8mpCKWzM — Jason Compson (@JCompson_III) December 18, 2020

So only black and brown teachers should be prioritized.

This just keeps getting worse and worse.

So to sum up, in this single article by @JanHoffmanNYT, three experts–Schdmit, Lipsitch, and Gould– say that more white people dying will “level the playing field”, teachers are “too white” to deserve a vaccine, but that their “Black and Brown” students make them deserving. pic.twitter.com/EyqwI2VwnE — Jason Compson (@JCompson_III) December 18, 2020

Whoohoo! Let’s hear it for government healthcare!

Just a little peek into government run healthcare right here. https://t.co/zpy8NWeKGr — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 18, 2020

Terrifying.

Infuriating.

Un-American.

There are very many intelligent, educated people who understand health care scarcity. They often lie about what it means if there is a single provider/payer and rely on the useful idiots who don’t understand scarcity to make simplistic arguments about healthcare being a right. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 18, 2020

Single payer is going to exacerbate scarcity. What that means is death panels. Anyone who says otherwise is lying to you. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 18, 2020

Death panels.

Sarah Palin was right.

Who knew?

***

recent stories

