The constant mantra from America’s radical left and their puppets in mainstream media is, “WEAR YOUR MASK!” It’s a drumbeat, one that is supposed to represent not only their belief in “science” but also the nation’s ideological shift towards a potential Joe Biden presidency. We could speak forever about why Joe Biden won’t be a legitimate president if the greatest theft in history is not stopped before January 20, but let’s instead focus on the left’s understand of “science…”

…or lack thereof.

The preferred nation to exemplify their obsession with incessant use of face masks has been South Korea. The nation was being mentioned as the “gold standard” for handling the COVID-19 pandemic since before Joe Biden was officially the Democratic nominee. They embraced face masks and social distancing to the extreme despite being a country with greater population density than all but the most crowded American cities. They were quickest to get widespread coronavirus testing and have been on the cutting edge of treatment research.

We haven’t heard much about them from the media lately, though. Could it be because they are no longer looking like the COVID-beaters they were propped up to be by mainstream media and the left? According to Zero Hedge:

Much heralded COVID-19 model-student South Korea saw new infections with the virus rise again to more than 1,000 cases per day, dramatically higher than during the first wave in February and March.

Here’s CNN: “In Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan and other Asian nations, mask wearing is uncontroversial, near universal, and has been proven effective…”

Here’s Forbes: “What South Korea teaches us is that … mass production and distribution of face masks and the promotion of their use, are winning strategies in this battle.“

Here’s NYTimes: “The country showed that it is possible to contain the coronavirus without shutting down the economy… Television broadcasts, subway station announcements and smartphone alerts provide endless reminders to wear face masks…”

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has hailed South Korea as demonstrating that containing the virus, while difficult, “can be done.” He urged countries to “apply the lessons learned in Korea and elsewhere.”

As Statista’s Willem Roper notes, the country has been praised extensively for reducing cases of COVID-19, but a continuously climbing case count shows how the threat of new outbreaks looms even after flattening the curve (twice before).

After a second outbreak in August and September was squashed, South Korea had already tightened restrictions again.

The highest number of daily new cases in the initial wave was recorded at 813 on Feb 29.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Still, these cases being recorded now are only a sliver of those detected daily in the U.S. and Europe. There, daily new case counts of COVID-19 are still in the tens of thousands… so keep wearing your masks!!!

South Korea is, er, WAS the shining example the American left used to virtue signal about the efficacy of constant, ubiquitous mask-wearing. Now that their spike is bigger than ours, mainstream media has been ordered to ignore them.

