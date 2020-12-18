https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/18/yeah-were-going-to-need-a-fact-check-on-brian-karems-claim-that-a-white-house-press-aide-nicknamed-him-honey-badger/

In response to Kayleigh McEnanay calling out Playboy’s Brian Karem and how he treated her as White House Press Secretary. . .

.@PressSec: “I’m done calling on activists and activists are people who shout at you as you leave the room in a way to be derogatory and demeaning. Activists are Playboy reporters who stand in the back and try to routinely heckle you and shout in between statements and words.” pic.twitter.com/nWKu2nC2z5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2020

. . .he’s claiming that the White House gave him the nickname “honey badger,” a fierce weasel-like mammal known for its toughness and tenacity:

I eat this up with a spoon. They call me the Honey badger for a reason. Just answer the question. @realDonaldTrump at least for the next 33 days and then you’re gone. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 18, 2020

Yeah, we’re going to need a fact check on this one:

nobody actually calls you the honey badger in real life — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) December 18, 2020

Does he think he can just give himself a nickname?

Hey, can you guys call me ‘Hotshot?’ All the kids at my old school gave me that nickname, I swear. https://t.co/7vlHztqRDq — Timothy Nerozzi (庭夢) (@thjnerozzi) December 18, 2020

Sorry, Brian. It doesn’t work this way:

“Hey, hey, hey guys will y’all call me the honey badger?” https://t.co/qToai6IzwO — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 18, 2020

NAME HIM:

Actually one of the press assts. in the first year of the Trump administration did. I still get a chuckle from that. Then again – I don’t care. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 18, 2020

And we doubt that’s what the majority of the people in the White House call him:

That’s not what they call you. https://t.co/z3P4bSpvys — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 18, 2020

***

