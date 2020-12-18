https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/18/yeah-were-going-to-need-a-fact-check-on-brian-karems-claim-that-a-white-house-press-aide-nicknamed-him-honey-badger/

In response to Kayleigh McEnanay calling out Playboy’s Brian Karem and how he treated her as White House Press Secretary. . .

. . .he’s claiming that the White House gave him the nickname “honey badger,” a fierce weasel-like mammal known for its toughness and tenacity:

Yeah, we’re going to need a fact check on this one:

Does he think he can just give himself a nickname?

Sorry, Brian. It doesn’t work this way:

NAME HIM:

And we doubt that’s what the majority of the people in the White House call him:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...