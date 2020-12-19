https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/19/1000-accurate-babylon-bees-journalists-guide-for-reporting-on-politicians-perfectly-nutshells-dc-journalism/

By now everybody’s noticed that the DC media have different sets of talking points depending on if the subject of a political story is a Republican or a Democrat. However, if there are any budding new journalists entering the DC media fray, The Babylon Bee has put together a handy chart showing how Beltway reporting is done:

If the entire list doesn’t show up in the above tweet, here it is:

It’s ironic that the most accurate “news” source in the nation is a satirical publication, but here we are.

