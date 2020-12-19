https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/19/1000-accurate-babylon-bees-journalists-guide-for-reporting-on-politicians-perfectly-nutshells-dc-journalism/

By now everybody’s noticed that the DC media have different sets of talking points depending on if the subject of a political story is a Republican or a Democrat. However, if there are any budding new journalists entering the DC media fray, The Babylon Bee has put together a handy chart showing how Beltway reporting is done:

Here’s The Babylon Bee’s handy guide on how to report on a story, depending on whether the politician in question is a Republican or a Democrat: pic.twitter.com/tyL04nTjNN — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 18, 2020

If the entire list doesn’t show up in the above tweet, here it is:

It’s ironic that the most accurate “news” source in the nation is a satirical publication, but here we are.

Dammit your satire is too real — JCaesar (@JCaesar007) December 18, 2020

This isn’t satire 😂 — S. A. Rivera (@literaturedevil) December 18, 2020

The best/worst part? This isn’t satire. You could quite literally score all of 2020’s MSM “news” coverage using this. — George From New York (@GeorgeFromNY1) December 18, 2020

Yet again @TheBabylonBee shows it is more legitimate than any other news source in the country https://t.co/XgBQzw2tVW — Matt Rogers (@matt_f_rogers) December 19, 2020

