https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/12/8000-nursing-home-residents-and-49-criminals-died-daniel-greenfield/

One of the most important and least discussed coronavirus subjects in this election was the decision by Democrat governors to infect huge numbers of nursing home residents by forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

Governor Wolf in Pennsylvania and his health expert, Richard ‘Rachel’ Levine, were one of the worst offenders.

But before New York and New Jersey had even made their move, Governor Tom Wolf’s grandma-killing administration had ordered Pennsylvania nursing homes to accept “readmissions for current residents who have been discharged from the hospital” in order to “alleviate the increasing burden in the acute care settings” including “patients who have had the COVID-19 virus.” Wolf’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Richard (Rachel) Levine, had transferred his own mother out of a nursing home and to a hotel. “Dr. Levine has done a phenomenal job of making sure that we do what we need to do in keeping Pennsylvanians safe,” Governor Wolf insisted.

The death toll is horrifying.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 46,545 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,514 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 55,059 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 8,047 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities. The statewide death toll has risen to 13,608.

This sort of thing led the DOJ to open an investigation. Killing that investigation, along with the Google antitrust investigation, will be one of the first jobs of a Biden administration is the old senile crook gets into office.

Officials requested information from Gov. Wolf, as well as the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Michigan. Authorities believe these states required facilities to admit coronavirus patients to vulnerable populations, many times without adequate testing. “Governor Wolf has two weeks to comply with the requests for information regarding coronavirus deaths in state-run nursing homes,” US Attorney William M. McSwain said in a statement on Twitter.

But don’t worry, Democrats and their media are worried about the real victims of the pandemic.

Here’s the Phily Inquirer editorial board

COVID-19 imposes a new death sentence in Pa. prisons

The media and pro-crime activists have spent much of the pandemic demanding that all the criminals be freed. What’s the current state of the prison death sentence?

The CCJ report used data through Nov. 13, when 17 people total died of COVID-19 in state prisons. By Dec. 17, the number of deaths grew to 49.

49. Also known as a slow day in Wolf and Levine’s nursing home death houses.

Let’s compare and contrast.

8,047 nursing home residents dead isn’t a crisis. But 49 criminals dead is a death sentence.

These are Democrat priorities. Free the criminals and kill the elderly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

