https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/americans-mental-health-hits-20-year-low-ahead-renewed-lockdowns/

(FEE.ORG) – In California and other parts of the country, Americans are headed back to lockdown or otherwise facing renewed restrictions on their day-to-day lives amid another spike of COVID-19. Yet a new Gallup poll shows these lockdowns come as people are already struggling with their mental health.

“Americans’ latest assessment of their mental health is worse than it has been at any point in the last two decades,” Gallup reports.

The new polling found that 34 percent of respondents said their mental health was “excellent,” which is 9 points down from 2019. Similarly, 85 percent of Americans had rated their mental health as “good or excellent” in 2019. Just 76 percent did this year.

Read the full story ›

The post Americans' mental health hits 20-year low ahead of renewed lockdowns appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

