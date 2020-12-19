https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/globalists-setting-stage-cyber-pandemic/

(HARBINGERS DAILY) – The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently published a document alerting of a significant cyberattack that compromises “U.S. government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private sector organizations.”

According to A.P., the hack, which an unnamed official dubbed “the worst hacking case in the history of America,” was far-reaching, “compromising” Federal agencies and “critical infrastructure”.

National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) was also reportedly affected. Politico is reporting “sources directly familiar with the matter” as stating: “The Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, have evidence that hackers accessed their networks as part of an extensive espionage operation that has affected at least half a dozen federal agencies.”

