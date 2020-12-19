https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/army-leaders-join-gen-milley-release-statement-saying-no-role-us-army-martial-law-determining-elections/

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville released a statement Friday saying they will not participate in a martial law order following the stolen election.

This came after General Michael Flynn suggested President Trump should order the US military to help seize the Dominion voting machines used in this year’s fraudulent election for testing.

Newsmax reported:

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s Newsmax TV remarks on President Donald Trump weighing “martial law” and “military capabilities” amid election fraud has forced U.S. Army leaders to issue a statement Friday rejecting that consideration. “There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville wrote in a joint statement Friday. The statement echoed one by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley before the election.

This was after General Flynn told Newsmax host Greg Kelly earlier in the week that declaring martial law following the stolen election was an option.

