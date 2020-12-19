https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fdee860fcf548787c033d34
Senior lawmakers reached a compromise over the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending powers late Saturday night, overcoming a major hurdle that prevented Congress from completing a $900 billion coronavi…
Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday. A…
California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears the explosion of coronavirus cases will exhaust staffing resources. More than 3,600 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient…
The package is expected to include $600 stimulus checks, $300 federal unemployment benefits, funds for vaccine distribution, and small business aid….
Rep. Matt Gaetz announced he is joining the January 6 Electoral College challenge. Gaetz added that Sen-elect Tommy Tuberville will also join the fight…