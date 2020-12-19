https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/bill-de-blasio-admits-mission-redistribute-wealth/

(TOWNHALL) – It’s not shocking that a Democrat wants to redistribute wealth. What’s shocking is that a Democrat just admitted it.

During his weekly press conference on Friday, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stunned New Yorkers while addressing “systemic racism” in education, the economy, policing, and elsewhere. According to the mayor, a need exists to “profoundly change the distribution of resources.”

“I like to say very bluntly,” de Blasio continued, “our mission is to redistribute wealth. A lot of people bristle at that phrase. That is in fact the phrase we need to use.”

