National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis was doing some casual browsing the other night over at Bon Appétit when she caught sight of an editor’s note appended to an article. It seemed the site had “inadvertently delegitimized Iranian saffron” in its piece and failed to mention the United States’ harmful sanctions on Iran.

Like many other companies, Bon Appetit felt compelled to declare “solidarity” with the rapidly emerging Black Lives Matter movement, publishing, “Here at BA, we’re often talking about recipes, cooking techniques, and emerging restaurants … but we also understand that food is inherently political.”

Just like English gardens are inherently political.

Bon Appetit promised that followers could expect to see “more stories from restaurant owners and staff at the front lines of these protests” and more attention paid to black-owned food businesses. The magazine said it would be “tackling more of the racial and political issues at the core of the food world” and encouraged followers to donate to race-based organizations.

We noticed that there was no actual apology for delegitimizing Iranian saffron in that editor’s note, so we don’t consider it sincere.

