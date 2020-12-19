https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/brazil-supreme-court-rules-covid-vaccine-can-mandatory/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The Supreme Court in Brazil has issued a ruling that could see state and local governments mandate the coronavirus vaccine, with the authority to issue fines and/or restrictions to those who refuse it.

Reuters reports that “Brazilians could be ‘required, but not forced’ by civil authorities to be vaccinated.

The report adds: “Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski wrote in the majority ruling that individuals refusing to take vaccines could face sanctions, such as the inability to partake in certain activities or to frequent certain locations.”

