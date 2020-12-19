https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-palm-beach-health-officials-block-tpusa-action-summit-attendees-entering-conference-hall-west-palm-beach-florida-sas2020-live-report/

The Turning Point USA Conference is being held this weekend in Florida.

Several top conservative speakers are scheduled to speak at this year’s conference.

Senator Rand Paul spoke on Saturday.

We received word from our correspondent at the convention that Palm Beach County locked attendees out of the convention hall today.

According to our contact at the event the Palm Beach health officials are behind this action. Students who lined up after 2 PM for a 5 PM opening were not allowed inside the conference hall!

Several of the attendees walked to city hall to complain.
How many of these kids would have spent the money to attend the event if they knew the local officials would block them from attending?

