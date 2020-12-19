https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-palm-beach-health-officials-block-tpusa-action-summit-attendees-entering-conference-hall-west-palm-beach-florida-sas2020-live-report/

The Turning Point USA Conference is being held this weekend in Florida.

Several top conservative speakers are scheduled to speak at this year’s conference.

WOW! TPUSA’s 2020 Student Action Summit Is Gonna Be One For The Books With This OUTSTANDING Lineup Of Speakers! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 The Greatest Event Of The Year Is Only 3 DAYS AWAY! #SAS2020 APPLY NOW 👉 https://t.co/AaT2v10rjX pic.twitter.com/AU4oEF0Wb5 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) December 17, 2020

Senator Rand Paul spoke on Saturday.

We received word from our correspondent at the convention that Palm Beach County locked attendees out of the convention hall today.

BREAKING: TPUSA students are being blocked from entering their national conference in Florida by the mayor https://t.co/4bVFrnOqMt — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) December 19, 2020

According to our contact at the event the Palm Beach health officials are behind this action. Students who lined up after 2 PM for a 5 PM opening were not allowed inside the conference hall!

Several of the attendees walked to city hall to complain.

How many of these kids would have spent the money to attend the event if they knew the local officials would block them from attending?

Turning Point USA SAS Attendees have walked to City Hall in protest of the County locking the convention center doors #SAS2020 pic.twitter.com/LEjzqDKwJM — Trevor Bills (@dinosaurtrevor) December 20, 2020

