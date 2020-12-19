https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531009-california-appeals-court-order-allowing-strip-clubs-to-remain-open

The state of California has appealed a judge’s order allowing businesses in San Diego County with restaurant services that follow safety protocols to remain open.

The Court of Appeals for the Fourth Appellate District issued a temporary stay on the order Friday pending the state’s appeal.

D078375 Order Re Stay (1) by Lauren Vella on Scribd

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction barring the county from enforcing California’s most recent coronavirus restrictions after two strip clubs sued over a cease-and-desist order for violating the policies.

Woehfeil said that the clubs — Pacers International Showgirls and Cheetahs Gentleman’s Club — were operating with their own protocols for five weeks. His order applied to “San Diego County businesses with restaurant service” that follow safety protocols that are “no greater than is essential” to controlling the spread of the virus, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Lawyers for California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomFEMA to reimburse California hotels used to protect vulnerable populations during pandemic ICU availability reaches 0 percent in Southern California amid coronavirus surge Judge rules strip clubs exempt from California restrictions MORE (D) argued that Woehfeil’s order “stretches well beyond the controversy actually before the trial court.”

“A single trial court judge has unilaterally thwarted public efforts to avert that looming catastrophe, by issuing an injunction that allows all restaurants in San Diego County to reopen without any restriction, contrary to the orders and judgment of the State’s top health officials,” the state argues.

The appellate court’s stay did not offer an explanation, but required the opposition to respond by this coming Wednesday.

Jason Saccuzzo, a lawyer for Pacers, told the Associated Press that the clubs will ask the court to reconsider the stay. He said they would keep fighting the “illogical and unconstitutional orders.”

The back-and-forth comes as California is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections.

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services reported 3,611 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing its cumulative total to 120,463.

The state itself set a new single-day record in coronavirus infections on Friday when it recorded 53,326 new cases.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times reported that the four deadliest days of the pandemic in the Golden State occurred in the last week.

