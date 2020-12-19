https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/531011-cardi-b-reacts-to-johns-hopkins-covid-wap-parody-sksksksk

Rapper Cardi B responded to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health after it released a COVID-19 parody of her hit song “WAP.”

The video shows various students singing while wearing masks, changing the lyrics of the song featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion into a message about coronavirus safety.

“I said safe and chic/ Seven days a week/ Wear a mask please/ Make the COVID curve weak” go the re-worked lyrics.

The Johns Hopkins mascot can also be seen dancing with students in protective gear, imitating some of the music video’s now viral dance moves.

The video instructs viewers on proper mask-wearing protocol.

“Rock the science with a pose/ With the mask right on your face/ So it covers your mouth and nose,” a student raps.

Once posted, the video began to circulate on social media, drawing the attention of the rapper herself.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shared the video to her Twitter feed on Saturday along with the caption “Sksksksk,” an internet slang expression showing amusement or excitement.

“The pie-in-the-sky hope for the video, all along, was like, ‘What if Cardi B retweeted it?'” Nick Moran, associate director for audience engagement at the Bloomberg School who produced the video, told The Baltimore Sun.

California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris also promoted the video on Twitter, praising the students for their public health efforts.

Hilarious video with a FABULOUS message! Kudos to the young public health champions @JohnsHopkinsSPH for cracking us up this morning. https://t.co/sK0b1dEoeo — Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (@DrBurkeHarris) December 16, 2020

