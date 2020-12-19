https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/crazy-dr-fauci-makes-honest-statement-year-tells-children-flew-north-pole-vaccinated-santa-clause/

The Guardian reported on the crazy doctor:

Children around the world should not worry about the logistics of Christmas present delivery while the coronavirus pandemic rages, Dr Anthony Fauci said – because he vaccinated Santa himself.

“I took care of that for you,” the top US infectious diseases expert told CNN. “Because I was worried that you’d all be upset.

TRENDING: President Trump Releases Video – ‘FIGHT FOR TRUMP – SAVE AMERICA – SAVE THE WORLD’

“So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney. He can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go.”