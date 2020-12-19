https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/d-c-mayor-backs-lawsuit-loosens-restrictions-churches/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Less than a week after the archdiocese filed suit in federal court against the city’s restrictions on houses of worship, the mayor of Washington, D.C. has backed down.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday loosened restrictions on churches by issuing an order allowing them to hold services with 25 percent capacity or up to 250 individuals, whichever is less.

The previous restrictions – which limited churches to 50 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever was less – sparked a Dec. 11 lawsuit from the Archdiocese of Washington, which argued the city was treating businesses better than houses of worship.

