Helen Keller was severely impaired by an undiagnosed illness that caused her to go blind and deaf at the age of 19 months old. Despite her debilitating disabilities and a lack of resources available at the time, Keller would go on to become a champion of the deaf and blind by fundraising millions of dollars for those who are disabled. She became a successful writer, publishing 12 books, and would go around the country raising awareness of the plight of the disabled and fight for women’s suffrage.

Keller, who graduated from Radcliffe College, which is now Harvard University, co-founded the American Civil Liberties Union and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor that an American can achieve. Despite all of her achievements and accolades against all odds, Keller was declared to be “just another privileged white person” in a Time magazine article.

The article, titled “Co-Founding the ACLU, Fighting for Labor Rights and Other Helen Keller Accomplishments Students Don’t Learn in School,” highlighted Keller’s many accomplishments, but also included a belittling denigration of Keller.

However, to some Black disability rights activists, like Anita Cameron, Helen Keller is not radical at all, ‘just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person,” and yet another example of history telling the story of privileged white Americans.

The quote was said by Anita Cameron, a self-described “fierce Black autistic lesbian” and member of the American Disabled for Attendant Programs Today organization, according to her Twitter profile, which has a “Black Disabled Lives Matter” banner.

Many commenters found the defaming of Keller to be outlandish.

Mary Vought, the executive director of the Senate Conservatives Fund, said, “You’ve got to be kidding me. The woke mob is now going after Helen Keller for being white. Nevermind the advancements she worked to achieve for those with disabilities.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) retweeted Vought and added, “This is INSANE. Woke Lefties are now attacking Helen Keller?? As ‘just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person’?? There are many adjectives one can use to describe the extraordinary Helen Keller. ‘Privileged’ is not one of them.”

Donald Trump Jr. reacted by saying, “Holy sh**… they’re now canceling Helen Keller for being white. You can’t make this crap up anymore. You can never be woke enough.”

Writer John Nolte astutely made this point.

