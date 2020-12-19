https://www.theblaze.com/news/shaheen-republicans-bordering-on-treason-election-challenge

According to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Republican lawmakers who refuse to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory “are bordering on sedition and treason.”

Speaking on CNN, Shaheen suggested that Republicans who continue to challenge the election results are violating their promise to defend the Constitution.

“Each of us who are serving as senators took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. One of the most fundamental principles of the Constitution is the peaceful transition of power,” Shaheen said. “These senators and members of Congress who have refused to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election in which Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 7 million votes, are bordering on sedition and treason.”

Shaheen’s allegations are very serious, considering federal law says those individuals found guilty of treason against the U.S. “shall suffer death.”

The U.S. criminal code on treason reads:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

The U.S. criminal code on seditious conspiracy reads:

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

Shaheen’s comments came after the Electoral College met this week to officially confirm Biden’s election victory.

Last month, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) said President Donald Trump and his allies should be tried for “crimes against our nation.”

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell said. “He has endangered our national security. He ripped families apart. He poisoned the Census. He has personally profited from his office. He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy.”

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices,” Pascrell added. “Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution.”

