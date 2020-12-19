https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/democrat-group-urges-anti-christian-agenda-biden/

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Arguing that evangelical Christianity “permeates every aspect of government policy,” including “health care, public and private education, foreign policy, tax policy, environmental policy, military policy, and more,” the group calling itself Secular Democrats of America (SDA) has sent a 26-page memo to former Vice President Joe Biden, urging him to adopt an agenda that will eliminate the political clout of what they call the “national security threat” of “white Christian nationalism.”

The group is presuming that Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20 of next year, and they are urging him to quickly implement a strongly leftist agenda, all in the name of destroying the supposed threat of the “religious right.”

These anti-evangelical secularists are not some fringe group, but have the support of several Democrat members of Congress who see evangelical Christians as a principal obstacle to them achieving their progressive goals. The document was prepared by Representatives Jamie Raskin and Jared Huffman, and was endorsed by Representative Jerry McNerney. The three Democrats are part of the Congressional Freethought Caucus, which rejects the forming of opinions based on religion.

