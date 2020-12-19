https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-south-carolina-councilwoman-accused-of-using-public-funds-to-stalk-magic-johnson

It seems Magic Johnson has still got it, considering a South Carolina councilwoman has been indicted on public corruption charges for allegedly using government funds to stalk to the hall of fame basketball star.

The Post and Courier reported Friday that Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dalhi Myers, a Democrat, was indicted for allegedly using “her government credit card to cover personal trips to Greece, Detroit and Nashville, Tenn., and pay for chocolates, books and a cellphone.”

Waters claimed she travelled to Greece and Norther Illinois University to learn about local government, but evidence showed she went to Greece on vacation and traveled to the university for a relative’s graduation.

One of the trips Myers used her government credit to pay for travel to Newark, New Jersey in an attempt to find Johnson and former NFL player Richard Seymour. State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney Creighton Waters told the court that Myers wanted to find the two men to discuss something with them, but the topic has not been disclosed.

In total, Myers faces 24-charges, including an allegation that she used campaign money “to pay an expense at her law firm.”

“When questioned about the county expenses, Myers, a Hopkins resident who was first elected in 2016, made up false explanations for why the card purchases were legitimate county expenses, the grand jury found,” the Courier reported. “The charges against Myers include misconduct in office, using her government position for personal gain, embezzlement, writing a fraudulent check and misusing her campaign money for personal expenses.”

Myers also told authorities that her trip to Houston, Texas had been approved by county authorities and that she went to get a passport she needed to fly to China for an economic development meeting. She never made it to Houston, instead flying to Detroit, Michigan, where she visited family.

“She also used her government card to buy personal items at Sam’s Club and Staples — including Godiva chocolates, Slim Jims and drinks. Myers used her card for personal cellphone charges and repairs. She told authorities she bought books at Barnes and Noble to read to schoolchildren and then gave the books to the children, but her purchases included a strategy book to play the online video game Fortnite, Waters said,” as reported by the Courier.

When caught, Myers agreed to send a check to reimburse the county for $27,000, but she later changed her mind and blamed others for her reckless spending.

“It’s not my fault; it’s your fault because y’all weren’t monitoring my card,” Myers allegedly said.

Waters said the check Myers provided to the county bounced twice.

“The county actually tried to run [the check] twice, it bounced twice, it bounced as high as Super Ball could ever bounce and when you look at her financial records, there’s no $27,000 there,” Waters said, according to the Courier.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) suspended Myers from office on Friday even though she only had two weeks left in her term following her primary loss earlier this year. She was released without bond.

