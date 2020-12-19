https://rairfoundation.com/dire-warning-prominent-virologist-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-exposes-major-risks-of-gene-altering-vaccine-video/

Prominent German virologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is warning German citizens about the deterimental effects of the gene-altering Chinese Coronavirus vaccine. During a recent appearance on the German series “Corona Quartett,” Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi outlined “four major risks” of the vaccine currently being distributed in certain locations.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is “already approved in the United States and the United Kingdom”, German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects German approval to come on December 27, and will launch massive vaccination efforts that same day.

1.) Elderly Citizens are at Risk!

The first striking observation made by Dr. Bhakdi was that the vaccine, “developed in partnership with US pharma giant Pfizer” was not tested on individuals that are most likely to die of the coronavirus: elderly people with pre-existing conditions. In fact, Dr. Bhakdi specifically points out that the test subjects were “young, healthy people”. Still, “half of them had fever, chills, muscle aches, aching limbs, headaches, and they felt sick,” said the doctor.

The narrator, Austrian journalist Michael Fleischhacker asked incredulously, “[S]o there weren’t enough test subjects with similar conditions to those who are receiving the vaccination now?” “None,” Dr. Bhakdi responded. “None of test subjects had pre-existing conditions,” he continued.

It does not take a rocket scientist to consider the extreme danger of administering a hastily-created, gene-altering vaccine to a health-compromised population, when there were marked side effects for “young, healthy people”. Still, “[P]riority will given to seniors in care homes, Berlin city government announced,” reports Deutsche Welle (DW).

2.) The Danger of a Gene-Altering Vaccine (mRNA)

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi explains that the second “major risk” is the fact that the gene-altering Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccination “can cause very serious allergic reactions.” The mRNA is described at the CDC as “a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases,” and Bhakdi has warned that this type of vaccine is “still unknown scientifically and medically.”.

Back in September, RAIR Foundation quoted the doctor as saying that the coronavirus vaccine in development “isn’t a normal conventional vaccine, and it’s not like the flu vaccine.” He observed the irony that while many people are against “genetically modified food,” a vaccination “that genetically manipulates the human body” does not appear to garner concern.

The flu shot is known for putting a “weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies” in order to help build a body’s natural immunity to the virus. This is not the case with a mRNA vaccine, which uses existing cells to create a protein “found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19” that triggers an immune response, according to the CDC.

The immune response in turn “produces antibodies” that protect against the virus. While there are “no licensed mRNA vaccines in the United States,” the CDC assures Americans that “researchers have been studying and working with them for decades…”

3.) Coronavirus Vaccine Can Cause ‘an Explosive Immune Overreaction’

The third risk from the coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Bhakdi explains, is that it can “contribute an adverse overreaction to subsequent naturally occurring infections.” Bhakdi continues to say that the potential overreaction can also affect “other viruses” as well.

Bhakdi states:

“…strangely enough, this vaccine can contribute an adverse overreaction to subsequent

naturally occurring infections. And not just with this virus, also with other viruses, such as a

flu virus. It causes an explosive immune overreaction.”

The Virologist stated that tests on animals “showed that there was amplification of the immune system reaction to the disease.” He continues: “The animals that were vaccinated nearly died. This is an immense danger.”

Dr. Bhakdi explains that “Once a gene-based vaccination is injected in your arm, within minutes the vaccine (mRNA) spreads throughout your body.”

4.) Risk of Autoimmune Disease

Dr. Bhakdi’s fourth “major risk” is the possiblity of autoimmune disease, which he also explains in detail here. The doctor explains that an “offshoot” of autoimmune disease is “actually embolismic disturbance which can cause death, theoretically, and female infertility.”

Without hesitation, Dr. Backdi continues: “These are theoretical things that are already written in black and white.”

Earlier this month, RAIR Foundation USA reported that the head of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s equivalent of America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appeared to be preparing citizens for inevitable deaths that will take place following the administration of the vaccine. Prof. Lothar H. Wieler assured citizens that “on average 2,500 – 2,700 people die in Germany each day” and therefore, deaths that people may want to attribute to the coronavirus vaccine could be due to “another pre-existing disease” as they will be administered to the “elderly and extremely elderly.” The irony, of course, is that while the German government prepares citizens for inevitable deaths from the coronavirus vaccine, the actual mortality rate of the virus is difficult to find. “You won’t be able to find the answer [actual mortality rate], because you’ll only get an answer if you search the reports from the RKI [Robert Koch Institute] and calculate the number yourself,” Dr. Bhakti previously observed.

Watch the exclusively-translated video here:

Many thanks to Miss Piggy for the translation!

Dr. Bhakti: This vaccination potentially has four major risks, and if we don’t discuss them, here and now,

then it will be too late. First of all, this is a gene-based vaccine. The one approved in England, and that will probably

be approved in Europe soon, has four major risks. Firstly, the vaccination alone causes side effects that are very serious. They [test subjects]were young, healthy people, and half of them had fever, chills, muscle aches, aching limbs,

headaches, and they felt sick. So now, if you go and give this to elderly people with pre-existing conditions, a vaccination of

this kind, well, I don’t want to imagine what will happen to them. So there weren’t enough test subjects with similar conditions to those who are receiving the

vaccination now? —None! None of test subjects had pre-existing conditions. The second risk: This vaccine has several components. The substance that encapsulates it (mRNA) can cause very serious allergic reactions Thirdly, strangely enough, this vaccine can contribute an adverse overreaction to subsequent

naturally occurring infections. And not just with this virus, also with other viruses, such as a

flu virus. It causes an explosive immune overreaction. Tests done on animals for SARS-COV-1 showed that there was amplification of the immune system reaction to the disease. The animals that were vaccinated nearly died. This is an immense danger. Once a gene-based vaccination is injected in your arm, within minutes the vaccine (mRNA) spreads throughout your body. It also enters cells that normally wouldn’t be infected. There it starts the production of this

virus protein. In your cells. Your cells become a factory. Let me tell you one thing… Just briefly, could you tell us the fourth risk? You mentioned four. —The fourth risk is autoimmune disease, and an offshoot of that is actually embolismic disturbance which can cause death, theoretically, and female infertility. These are theoretical things that are already written in black and white. Let me just finish. On the vaccine package insert, from Biontech, it even says that pregnant

woman aren’t allowed to be vaccinated, because vaccine injury cannot be ruled out. And if a young woman decides to get vaccinated, she should avoid becoming pregnant for two months. That’s what it says already. It’s never been tested in experiments, and should have been.

This should have been looked into a long time ago.

