Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn asked on Friday if he could sue the “dork” Vice President Mike Pence following the announcement that uniformed members of the U.S. Space Force will be called “Guardians.”

“Can we sue this dork?” the Hollywood director asked his 783,000 Twitter followers on Friday following the vice president’s announcement, which drew viral reactions.

Can we sue this dork? https://t.co/9skZ8aG446 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2020

James Gunn, director of both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. has constantly attacked the president and his supporters. Disney fired Gunn — and later reinstated — over social media posts about pedophilia and jokes about the Holocaust and Mexicans.

Pence made the announcement on Friday in honor of the Space Force’s one year anniversary celebration.

“It is my honor, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that, henceforth, the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as ‘Guardians,’” he said. “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”

Pence added that the Space Force is “growing stronger every day and just in the nick of time.”

“I think every one of the military leaders here knows that space is a vacuum, but we’re not operating in a vacuum. The space race began in the 1950s, and it continues today,” he continued. “And in President Donald Trump, we have a Commander-in-Chief who has understood clearly that space is a warfighting domain and it’s imperative that we invest the resources and the personnel and the technology to defend our nation and defend our values in the outer reaches of space.”

The United States Space Force’s official Twitter account also made the announcement.

“Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians,” it revealed.

The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier.” — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

This is far from the first time Gunn has lobbed an attack at the Trump administration or the president. In 2018, The Suicide Squad director said Trump secretly wanted Americans to be murdered by illegal aliens to boost his support in the polls. The remarks came after Trump held an event with Angel Families.

“This tone deaf oaf actually autographed photographs of murdered children,” Gunn wrote. “I don’t know why I’m so surprised he autographed those photos. You KNOW Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls.”

I don’t know why I’m so surprised he autographed those photos. You KNOW Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2018

