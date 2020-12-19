https://noqreport.com/2020/12/19/dominion-whistleblower-accuses-ceo-of-lying-during-michigan-hearing/

A Dominion Voting Systems whistleblower who says she witnessed irregularities at the TCF Center in Detroit on Election Day is accusing Dominion’s CEO of lying during the recent Michigan Senate hearing. CEO John Poulos answered questions about Dominion’s machines and software for several hours.

Article originally appeared at The Epoch Times.

Melissa Carone was a contractor who worked for the company during the election. She told NTD, part of the Epoch Media Group, that Poulos misled legislators or outright lied.

Poulos told the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Dec. 15 there were three workers, two employees and a contractor, at the TCF Center. Carone alleged there were actually five there.

Poulos told legislators that the vote tabulator units sit atop a ballot box that is sealed during ballot counting. Carone said that may be the case elsewhere, but at the TCF Center the ballot boxes were not attached to the machines.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Poulos told the committee that Dominion works with all political parties and uses a “nonpartisan approach.” Carone said her manager at the TCF Center, who co-owns the company, said numerous times that people at the center who had American flags on their shirts or masks were Trump supporters, and he made derogatory remarks about Republicans and Trump supporters.

“If one of their owners is making comments like that and statements like that to a worker, then obviously they’re not bipartisan,” Carone told NTD.

Poulos told legislators that most Dominion machines cannot connect to the Internet. Carone said, citing a recording she made during a training, that every tabulator in the TCF Center had a modem and was connected to the Internet.

“What they would do is they would go off the Internet and then reconnect, go off and reconnect,” she said.

“There were numerous inconsistencies with his story,” Carone said. She noted that some legislators appeared to struggle to follow some of what Poulos said, accusing him of speaking “in a way that a lot of people wouldn’t understand.”

“They didn’t even really understand what he was saying. And he did this in order to remain credible to the public, or try to remain credible,” she added.

Sent a list of Carone’s allegations, a Dominion spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email that “Dominion stands behind Mr. Poulos’s testimony under oath before the Michigan State Senate, and we welcome those who differ to take the same steps to ensure truth, trust, and accountability in their own public statements.”

The representative also pointed to a lengthy statement the company has posted on its website and has continued updating, challenging allegations against it.

Carone’s accusations came after Linda Lee Tarver, president of the Republican Women’s Federation of Michigan and former election integrity liaison in the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, told NTD that Poulos’s testimony left more questions unanswered than it clarified.

“My overall impression of the hearing is that the CEO of Dominion had to come and defend his product. They have many states, billions of dollars invested. And yet, the reality is that we did not learn much more than the accusation of human error, when there is evidence that it is Dominion error,” she said.

Poulos faced questions about Antrim County, where a forensics audit concluded Dominion’s voting system “is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

Officials had blamed a vote flip in the county, which initially reported a win for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden but later affirmed that President Donald Trump won, on human error.

Russell Ramsland, who authored the report, said during an appearance on Newsmax on Friday that Poulos was wrong when he alleged there are “no switched or deleted votes involving Dominion machines.”

“The CEO needs to read chapter 11.0 in his own user’s manual, because it describes the algorithm, it describes the various options for using the algorithm, and it says it does both as fractions—exactly what we reported and exactly what we saw in the log. So he needs to, I guess, go find his own product and understand how it really works, because he’s dead wrong,” Ramsland said.

After the audit report was published, legislators in other states began pursuing audits.

Arizona lawmakers subpoenaed an audit of Dominion machines in Maricopa County, but officials on Friday voted not to comply with the subpoena.

Legislators in Michigan subpoenaed Detroit and Livonia for election information, including hard drives and memory devices for adjudication machines that were used during the absentee ballot counting process.

“Regardless of our political affiliations, we should all agree that we must do more to restore the public’s trust in our voting procedures,” state Rep. Triston Cole, a Republican, said. “We can begin that process by conducting a thorough and complete investigation that gets to the bottom of these reports and delivers the answers voters deserve. The Oversight Committee needs full access to accurate information to make sure that happens.”

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

