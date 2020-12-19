https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/existential-crisis-biden-says-need-address-climate-change-unified-national-response-just-like-covid-19-video/

Never let a crisis go to waste.

78-year-old Joe Biden on Saturday announced key climate and energy team ‘nominees’ and ‘appointees.’

Climate change is a hoax and the left is using it to usher in global redistribution of wealth.

Joe Biden on Saturday said climate change is an “existential crisis” and asserted we need a “unified national response” to combat climate change just like we did with Covid-19.

This is frightening.

“Folks, we’re in a crisis. Just like we need a unified national response to COVID-19, we need a unified national response to climate change. We need to meet this moment with the urgency it demands as we would during any national emergency.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Pres.-elect Joe Biden calls climate change “the existential threat of our time,” ahead of introducing key members of his environmental and energy team, touting them as “brilliant… qualified, tested, and they are barrier busting.” https://t.co/AMCoYiBrVo pic.twitter.com/F91ra0FTV2 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 19, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Full video of Joe Biden’s Orwellian speech that virtually no one watched (but he got 81 million votes):

The post “Existential Crisis” – Biden Says We Need to Address Climate Change with a ‘Unified National Response’ Just Like We did with Covid-19 (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

