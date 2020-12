https://www.oann.com/french-president-macrons-condition-is-stable-presidency-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=french-president-macrons-condition-is-stable-presidency-says

December 19, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.

“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with … Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.

Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alexander Smith)

