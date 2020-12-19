https://www.theepochtimes.com/general-2-9-million-covid-19-vaccine-doses-distributed-more-on-their-way_3625609.html

The United States has distributed nearly 3 million doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine, and more are on their way to states across the country, an Army General said Saturday. “What a remarkable feat, and we should all be proud of what has happened,” Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed, told reporters at a press conference. Perna praised the workers at Pfizer, McKesson, UPS, and FedEx for helping distribute the vaccine, which is meant to prevent CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19. The first round of doses were entirely of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech that received emergency approval on Dec. 11. A second vaccine, from Moderna, received emergency approval on Friday. Moderna has moved vaccine doses from their manufacturing sites to McKesson, who will serve as the central distributor, Perna said. “At McKesson distribution centers, boxes are being packed and loaded today. Trucks …

