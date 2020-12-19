https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-poll-workers-spoke-media-signed-affidavits-november-election-integrity-fired/

In the world of Democrats and communists if you speak up about the corruption within the system, you get penalized.

Poll worker Susan Voyles spoke up after the election and proved that Dominion took over Georgia voting machines remotely during the 2020 election.

The truth cannot be told or tolerated by the left. Speaking up was the last thing Susan Voyles would do for the election process in Georgia. Newsmax reports:

Two Fulton County poll workers in Georgia who spoke to news outlets or filed affidavits claiming voting irregularities in the November election have been told they will not return to work the Senate runoff races, The Epoch Times is reporting. The two women, Bridget Thorne and Susan Voyles, said they consider their notification that their appointments was not being renewed essentially as being fired and retribution for going public with their allegations. ”I see it as a direct consequence of my being honest,” Voyles told New Tang Dynasty Television, a part of Epoch Media Group, on Friday.

Instead of good and honest Americans being involved in their elections, the election leaders in Georgia, the Governor and the Secretary of state would rather have BLM members working their elections.

Why are the people of Georgia putting up with this? The corruption in Georgia is not only impacting that state but the entire nation.

