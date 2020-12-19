https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530989-gop-congressman-says-hes-more-worried-about-covid-19-vaccine-than-disease

GOP Rep. Ken BuckKenneth (Ken) Robert BuckAntitrust, content moderation to dominate tech policy in 2021 Organizations push congressional leaders to prioritize tech antitrust report The rhetoric of techlash: A source of clarity or confusion? MORE (Colo.) this week said he will not be taking the coronavirus vaccine, explaining that he is “more concerned about the safety of the vaccine” than the “side effects of the disease.”

“It is my choice,” Buck told Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Friday. “I’m an American and I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and, in this case, I’m not going to take the vaccine.”

The comments come as both health officials and social media companies alike are attempting to combat misinformation on the safety of the vaccine, with health experts saying that at least 70 percent of the country needs to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity and end the outbreak that has infected more than 17.4 million Americans and killed more than 300,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Buck said on Friday, “I’m more concerned about the safety of the vaccine than I am the side effects of the disease.”

“I’m a healthy person and I think most Americans are healthy,” the 61-year-old GOP congressman continued. “I think what we should do is we should focus on the at-risk populations in America, make sure those are the people that get this vaccine first. Make sure that the health care workers who want the vaccine get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“But, I am not going to take a vaccine,” Buck repeated.

“I think it is one of those issues that Americans have to make that decision for themselves and I hope that we don’t get to the point where either corporations or the government are requiring this vaccine. I think that is a terrible mistake in this country,” he added.

Buck tweeted on Friday that the coronavirus vaccine is “an incredible feat that should be applauded,” adding that he encourages “frontline workers, healthcare professionals, and at-risk populations to get the vaccine” first and that “members of Congress should not get special treatment.”

I celebrate the fact that the private sector has stepped in to create a lifesaving vaccine for COVID-19. This is an incredible feat that should be applauded. Like the polio vaccine, this vaccine will save lives. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) December 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Congress should not get special treatment. It’s not right for us to skip the line and receive the vaccine before at-risk populations and healthcare workers. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) December 18, 2020

A spokesperson for Buck reiterated these sentiments in a statement to The Hill Saturday, writing that Buck “doesn’t think that members of Congress should skip the line and receive the vaccine before our front line workers.”

“He encourages those at risk to get the vaccine immediately,” the spokesperson added.

Health care workers and politicians this week started receiving the first doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which final data showed to be 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: CVS, Walgreens to begin nursing home vaccinations | Pence receives coronavirus vaccine on camera | 8.2M people sign up for ObamaCare McCarthy, Pelosi receive FBI briefing on Swalwell Trump stays off-camera as vaccine is distributed MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend | Federal Reserve fight imperils relief talks Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend Overnight Health Care: CVS, Walgreens to begin nursing home vaccinations | Pence receives coronavirus vaccine on camera | 8.2M people sign up for ObamaCare MORE (R-Ky.) received the vaccine Friday.

“Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus,” McConnell tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Vice President Pence was vaccinated on camera. President-elect Biden“>Joe Biden is expected to publicly receive the vaccine on Monday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse passes two-day stopgap bill to avoid shutdown Pressley calls 0 stimulus checks an ‘insult’ to struggling Americans McCarthy, Pelosi receive FBI briefing on Swalwell MORE (R-Calif.) said Friday that he expects to get vaccinated soon, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized a second vaccine from Moderna for emergency use. Moderna’s vaccine has shown to have a similar efficacy rate to the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump stays off-camera as vaccine is distributed Vaccination is not entire answer to COVID-19 Fauci urges Americans to ‘step to the plate’ and get vaccinated MORE, the country’s top infectious diseases doctor, said in a Dec. 15 NPR interview that as many people as possible should get a coronavirus vaccine, adding that “it would be terrible, with a tool as good as that, if people don’t utilize that tool.”

Updated at 1:50 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

