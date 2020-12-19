A Republican congressman said he has no interest in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus as the first doses of two vaccines are being distributed across the United States.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck said he will not be vaccinated and that it’s his freedom as a U.S. citizen to abstain.

“It is my choice,” Buck told Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Friday. “I’m an American, and I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not, and in this case, I’m not going to take the vaccine.”

Buck said he backs the vaccines and noted via Twitter on Friday that the quick work by Pfizer and Moderna was “an incredible feat that should be applauded.”

The congressman told Cavuto that he hopes the government can prioritize the distribution of the vaccine to those who need it most, such as front-line health workers who have been treating patients with the disease since early 2020.

“I’m a healthy person, and I think most Americans are healthy,” Buck said. “I think what we should do is we should focus on the at-risk populations in America, make sure those are the people that get this vaccine first. Make sure that the healthcare workers who want the vaccine get the vaccine as soon as possible. But I am not going to take a vaccine.”