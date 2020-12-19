https://christiannews.net/2020/12/19/guardian-journalist-claims-christian-forgiveness-redemption-are-code-for-conversion-therapy/

Photo Credit: Edwin Andrade/Unsplash

(The Christian Institute) — A writer for The Guardian newspaper has labeled Christian teaching on forgiveness and redemption as “insidious” and “a dog-whistle for conversion therapy.”

Fred McConnell, a woman who lives as a man, referenced the Ashers “gay cake” case among concerns over a local church’s stance on LGBT issues.

The comments came as LGBT activist and Church of England General Synod member Jayne Ozanne launched a multi-faith campaign attacking biblical sexual ethics.

