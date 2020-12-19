https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/19/ibram-x-kendi-acknowledges-that-his-idea-for-a-department-of-anti-racism-can-seem-fascist-and-insane/

“How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi already has Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research — which this summer received $10 million from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, no strings attached — to call home. But Kendi’s been known to think bigger, as in having a federal Department of Anti-Racism spread his work nationwide through the tentacles of the government.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson was tweeting back-and-forth about civil libertarianism and noted that it’s “squarely a center and right position now,” citing the proposed Department of Anti-Racism as an example of the Left’s current position.

Kendi responded to the fascism accusation.

It is insane to believe a new government agency, especially one built on Kendi’s model, is the key to eliminating racism.

Will Joe Biden establish the Department of Anti-Racism and make Kendi secretary, or will Kamala Harris do it once Biden taps out?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...