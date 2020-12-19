https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/19/ibram-x-kendi-acknowledges-that-his-idea-for-a-department-of-anti-racism-can-seem-fascist-and-insane/

“How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi already has Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research — which this summer received $10 million from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, no strings attached — to call home. But Kendi’s been known to think bigger, as in having a federal Department of Anti-Racism spread his work nationwide through the tentacles of the government.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson was tweeting back-and-forth about civil libertarianism and noted that it’s “squarely a center and right position now,” citing the proposed Department of Anti-Racism as an example of the Left’s current position.

“Civil libertarianism is squarely a center and right position now.” Strangely, this seems to be true. Look at the “Dept. of Anti-Racism” insanity from @DrIbram, which serious people on the left treat respectfully – or at least as something other than fascism… https://t.co/CxDyI2iv5a — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 18, 2020

Kendi responded to the fascism accusation.

I know, it is insane, in your mind, to organize government officials to enforce policies and practices that ensure equal opportunity and equal justice for all racial groups. I know, it is fascist, in your mind, for the government to be working to eliminate racism. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) December 18, 2020

It is insane to believe a new government agency, especially one built on Kendi’s model, is the key to eliminating racism.

Equality vs. Equity Is there a difference? Perhaps we’ll never know… — Gary, Juris Doctor (@ultravires1776) December 18, 2020

Equality means everyone is treated the same. Equity is just the opposite. — Rusty [email protected]’s next (@BidensFISA) December 18, 2020

You say equal opportunity but that’s not what you mean. — Hambubger (@Hambubger6) December 18, 2020

If all you sought was equal opportunity, we could shake hands and end this right here, but you don’t. You seek something you call “equity” which apparently means equality of outcome, which is abhorrent and antithetical to a free meritocracy. — CP🌜 (@CPtte) December 19, 2020

They talk of equality of oportunity, which has already been achieved.

What they mean is that they want equality of outcome, which is impossible in any system. — Frank Cauffca (@cauffca) December 19, 2020

“Government officials enforcing policies and practices” If only we had some lessons from history where government officials enforced equality of outcome. If only. If only. — Balthazar Grimm (@BalthazarGrimm) December 19, 2020

If history has proven ANYTHING it’s that State enforced morality is ALWAYS a good idea. My little red book told me so. — Gerardharan (@Gerardharan1) December 19, 2020

In the early 2000s, us libertarians had a lot of allies on the left. At that time we thought the left was for civil liberties and was against the endless war. Turns out that was just political posturing to oppose Bush. — SimulationCommander (@SimulationComm3) December 18, 2020

It is good and correct. Leftists and socialists are inherently anti-freedom. They pretended to stand for civil liberties but metoo BLM and CRT and covid showed what they actually are. — Jan Andersson (@hsara8691) December 18, 2020

It’s honestly frightening that many take Kendi, a professional grifter and anti intellectual, seriously. Any normal person who reads this from his book can see through the BS. pic.twitter.com/VmSA9I9bvF — Austin (@Austin5Fe) December 18, 2020

The government trying to reprogram people, with propaganda coached as social justice programs, under threat of losing their jobs is actual fascism. No amount of sarcasm is going to hide that. https://t.co/MKOeNAveqb — identityabuse (@identityabuse) December 19, 2020

It is… It’s pretty much the definition of authoritarianism. And fascism is just one breed of the many under that banner https://t.co/MevWdo3pPz — Jonathan Mize (@mize_jonathan) December 18, 2020

Chump is so confident in what he preaches that he needs government enforcers to ensure you comply. Because good ideas require putting a gun to someone’s head. https://t.co/hdHxXRHsQI — AG (@AlgoSlayer) December 18, 2020

The give away here is that government exists to enforce policies based on ideology. Once you accept that this is in fact the role of any government, all political debates change. https://t.co/J7LVMAe2yt — Firas Modad (@FirasModad) December 19, 2020

The assumption here is, it seems, that his ideas and policy recommendations will work to achieve the goals he states. Questioning whether they will then means you’re insane and fascist. That doesn’t seem to be a good faith argument or defense of ideas. https://t.co/bgwotcsw3B — Drew Perkins (@dperkinsed) December 19, 2020

Maybe people just aren’t up for the thought police patrolling their minds for ideas that they deem unallowable. — sivan (is my first name) (@sivan_natalie) December 19, 2020

The left dodges this by changing the definition of terms like fascism and starting groups like Antifa that are supposedly anti-fascist but instead are fascist themselves. — Anti-Communist Brian (@chisportsfan03) December 18, 2020

If the words you said actually meant their common definition, absolutely. But we know they don’t, so… — Sgt. K. Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) December 19, 2020

Your grift can’t last forever. — Chad Whitfield (@ChadWhi01880210) December 19, 2020

Ratio game very strong Mr. X Kendi — Smellen Keller, MD-PhD in Hanging Dong (@SmellenKeller) December 18, 2020

Who are the 349k idiots who follow this snake oil salesman? — Kevin Beebe (@kevin_b_b6) December 18, 2020

Will Joe Biden establish the Department of Anti-Racism and make Kendi secretary, or will Kamala Harris do it once Biden taps out?

