On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep.-Elect Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “has to have a wake-up call” or he will end up like former Gov. Gray Davis, and that if Newsom “doesn’t take this very, very seriously, a recall is inevitable.”

Issa said, “There’s huge building momentum, and you saw it with both in and out of state support for the recall. I think the important thing is that somebody has to have a wake-up call for the governor, or we’re going to go exactly down the road I saw in 2003, where Gray Davis didn’t understand and the people demanded a change, and they got a pretty radical change with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and, for a time, we had — the lights came back on. Power started working. The economy started working. I think if he doesn’t take this very, very seriously, a recall is inevitable.”

