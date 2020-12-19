https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/unfortunate-people-not-enough-education-keep-mouths-shut-soros-backed-la-district-attorney-lectures-family-members-murder-victim-video/

It’s for the greater good.

George Gascon, the new George Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney, was sworn in on Monday, and immediately ended the use of cash bail for most crimes. The committed leftist ousted Jackie Lacey, the first African American woman to hold the office, with the support of millions from Soros

On Friday DA George Gascon was overheard at the Pomona courthouse saying, “It’s unfortunate that some people do not have enough education to keep their mouth shut so we can talk.”

He said this as a family member of a tortured and murdered victim yelled at him.

This is the modern day left.
This is what they think of the little folk.

As Mike Cernovich says, “This is who they are.”

