It’s for the greater good.

George Gascon, the new George Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney, was sworn in on Monday, and immediately ended the use of cash bail for most crimes. The committed leftist ousted Jackie Lacey, the first African American woman to hold the office, with the support of millions from Soros

On Friday DA George Gascon was overheard at the Pomona courthouse saying, “It’s unfortunate that some people do not have enough education to keep their mouth shut so we can talk.”

He said this as a family member of a tortured and murdered victim yelled at him.

This is the modern day left.

This is what they think of the little folk.

BREAKING: We’ve obtained video of LA D.A. George Gascon at the Pomona courthouse today where he can be heard saying “It’s unfortunate that some people do not have enough education to keep their mouth shut so we can talk” as the family of a murdered victim yells at him. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/IkHVhhp25u — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 19, 2020

I have reached out to George Gascon’s team for a comment on this video. I’ve initially been told he wasn’t aware they were family members of victims yelling at him when he made this comment, and thought they were just hecklers. Waiting on a formal statement. Will update. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 19, 2020

As Mike Cernovich says, “This is who they are.”

This is who they are. https://t.co/vY9EccxpYW — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 19, 2020

