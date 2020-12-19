https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/jen-psaki-says-biden-will-not-discuss-hunter-investigation-candidates?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jen Psaki, who Joe Biden has selected to serve as his press secretary, said during an interview on Fox News Sunday that Joe Biden will not discuss the federal investigation of his son Hunter with attorney general candidates.

“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates,” Psaki said. She also noted that Biden “will not be discussing it with a future attorney general.”

“It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation,” she said.

President Trump has not conceded to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election contest, which he says was tainted by fraud.

