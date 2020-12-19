https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/12/18/kamala-harris-to-campaign-in-georgia-with-warnock-ossoff-next-week/

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to Georgia on Monday to take part in campaign events for Democrat U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The trip was announced Friday by the Biden-Harris transition team, which stated that Harris, who has been ranked the most liberal senator, will appear at rallies in Columbus and Suwanee.

Harris’s scheduled trip to Georgia comes on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden’s visit earlier this week to Atlanta, Georgia, where he pleaded with residents in the state to vote for Warnock and Ossoff.

“It’s time to stand up, take back our democracy. Send me these two men and we will control the Senate and we will change the lives of the people in Georgia,” Biden proclaimed during his stop in the Peach State.

“I need two Senators from this state if I want to get something done, not two Senators who are going to get in the way,” Biden added. “Because look, getting nothing just hurts Georgia.”

The respective runoff elections between Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and between Ossoff and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) have been set for January 5. In-person early voting began on Monday.

