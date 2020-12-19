https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/la-spending-130000-per-tiny-home-shelter-homeless/

(ZEROHEDGE) – When, last week, we wrote about 56% of Americans stating they would be OK living in a “tiny home,” this isn’t what we had in mind.

But apparently, in L.A., being homeless has its perks. What better way for California to help get its budget crisis under control than to pay for minimalist structures, known as “tiny homes,” to the total cost of $130,000 each, for its homeless. What was once an idea to house the homeless in “emergency shelters” has now – as things do in liberal states – turned into “expensive development projects with access roads, underground utilities and concrete foundations,” according to the LA Times.

LA has opened one “village” and has planned five more. Mayor Eric Garcetti has championed the program as a way for the city to stop neglecting its homeless – an issue that was brought up in a recent federal lawsuit against the city.

