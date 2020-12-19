https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/19/las-district-attorney-says-he-wasnt-aware-people-who-did-not-have-enough-education-to-keep-their-mouths-shut-are-family-of-murder-victim/

As we told you earlier this month, when George Gascón was inaugurated as Los Angeles County’s new district attorney he immediately made clear his intent to follow through on promises to bring radical changes to the county’s justice system:

Gascón’s “reforms” have brought controversy with them, and Fox LA’s Bill Melugin shared video showing how the D.A. responded to the family of a murder victim that was shouting at him:

The family is angry about one of Gascón’s changes in particular, which is ending “life without possibility of parole” sentences:

Gascón said he thought the people were just random hecklers and that he didn’t know their specific identity:

What a banner day for the super-progressive “public servant.”

That’s how it often seems to work, sadly.

